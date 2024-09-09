Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at MK Stalin, says, 'Pitting states against each other over NEP is...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying efforts to pit states against each other to make a point about non-implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India.

His comments come after Stalin alleged that the best-performing states are being denied funds by the Centre under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for refusing to implement NEP.

"Healthy competition amongst the states is always welcome in a democracy. However, pitting states against each other to make a point, goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India. NEP 2020 was formulated through a wide range of consultations and has the collective wisdom of the people of India. Are you opposing education in mother tongue, including Tamil? Are you opposing the conduct of exams in Indian languages including Tamil?..," Pradhan said.

The education minister questioned Stalin on the state's "principled" opposition to NEP.

"Are you opposing the creation of textbooks and content in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?" he questioned.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's accusation

Stalin had this morning shared a news report on X about Samagra Shiksha funds being slashed by the Centre for the states refusing to implement NEP.

"Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!" Stalin wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Amit Shah discusses seat-sharing pact with Mahayuti leaders ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls