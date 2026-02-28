Dharmapuri Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Dharmapuri Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 59 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dharmapuri Assembly constituency comes under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Mani A won from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 21,300 votes by defeating Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK.

Dharmapuri Constituency Demographic Profile

The Dharmapuri Assembly constituency is a part of the Dharmapuri district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,773 voters in the Dharmapuri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,121 were male and 1,33,543 were female voters. 109 voters belonged to the third gender. 3919 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pennagaram in 2021 was 236 (232 men and 4 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,311 voters in the Dharmapuri constituency, out of which 1,27,638 were male and 1,24,597 were female. 76 voters belonged to the third gender. 3220 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 184 (128 men and 56 women).

Dharmapuri Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dharmapuri Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Dharmapuri Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dharmapuri Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Venkateshwaran SP of the PMK won the seat by defeating Subramani P of the DMK with a margin of 26860 votes. In 2016, Subramani P of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Elangovan PD to win the seat with a margin of 9676 ( 4.66 per cent) votes.

Dharmapuri Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency was 2,15,607 or 81.07 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 82.39 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 2,07,476.