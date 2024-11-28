Cyclone Fengal Updates: Landfall date and time, wind speed, travel advisory | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waves of the sea as cyclone Fengal intensifies

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, cyclone Fengal, which is currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify in the next one or two days. The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northeastwards with a speed of 3 Kmph during the past 6 hours. It lay centred at 1130 hours IST today.

India Meteorological Department, in a post on X, said the cyclone will remain over the same region near latitude 9.2°N and longitude 82.3°E, about 130 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 410 kmsoutheast of Puducherry and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai on November 28 (Thursday).

Cyclone Fengal to move to Sri Lankan coast in next 12 hours

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards skirting Sri Lanka coast during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will movenorth-northwest wards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of November 30 (Saturday) as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. The system is being tracked by DWR Karaikal. A continuous watch is being maintained for the movement and intensification of system," Met Department said.

When and were cyclone Fengal likely to make landfall?

As per India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to make landfall along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast somewhere between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, triggering heavy rainfalls in several parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. It would move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the RMC said in its latest bulletin.

"To cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," it said.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry braced for very heavy rain with the possibility of Cyclone Fengal crossing the coasts near Chennai.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force team inspected the vulnerable and low-lying areas in T R Patinam, Karaikal, along with officials, focussing on risk assessment and safety measures, the NDRF said.

Heavy rains are likely in these places

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area. Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villuppuram, Puducherry, Sivaganga, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive very heavy rain.

