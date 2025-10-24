Cyclone alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains as low-pressure to intensify into storm by October 27 Cyclone alert: The IMD further added that low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved slowly west-northwest and remained stationary over the same region.

Chennai:

The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27. The weather office said with an active Northeast monsoon season underway, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive rainfall over the next two to three days due to the system.

The IMD further added that low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved slowly west-northwest and remained stationary over the same region.

Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Oct 27

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25, further into a deep depression by October 26, and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27," the IMD said in its regular bulletin.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu recorded heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district receiving the highest at 15 cm, followed by Nalumukku in Tirunelveli at 12 cm.

Tamil Nadu record heavy rainfall

Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district recorded the lowest at 1 cm, according to the IMD. The low-pressure system formed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation early Friday morning.

The IMD further added that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until October 28 and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Sky expected to remain cloudy in Tamil Nadu

For Chennai and neighbouring districts, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius and minimum between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. One or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the next 24 to 48 hours.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Tamil Nadu rains: Yellow alert in 4 districts; schools closed, IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 28