Coimbatore South Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Coimbatore South Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 120 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Coimbatore South Assembly comes under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Vanathi Srinivasan of the BJP won the seat by defeating Kamalhassan of the MNM with a margin of 1728 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkuma won from the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency with a margin of 1,00,000 votes by defeating K Annamalai of the BJP.

Coimbatore South Constituency Demographic Profile

The Coimbatore South Assembly constituency is a part of the Coimbatore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,52,790 voters in the Coimbatore South constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,26,195 were male and 1,26,571 were female voters. 24 voters belonged to the third gender. 2393 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Coimbatore South in 2021 was 37 (All men).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,45,307 voters in the Coimbatore South constituency, out of which 1,22,762 were male and 1,22,539 were female. 6 voters belonged to the third gender. 1744 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 100 (71 men and 29 women).

Coimbatore South Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore South Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore South Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore South Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Vanathi Srinivasan of the BJP won the seat by defeating Kamalhassan of the MNM with a margin of 1728 votes. In 2016, Arjunan of the ADMK defeated Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar S to win the seat with a margin of 1,74,19 (11.35 per cent) votes.

2016: Arjunan (ADMK)

2011: Doraiswamy R Alias Challenger Dorai (AIADMK)

Coimbatore South Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency was 1,53,864 or 61.62 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,53,533