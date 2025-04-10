Coimbatore outrage: Dalit girl forced to write exam outside classroom during menstruation, probe ordered Tamil Nadu: A menstruating Class 8 girl from a Dalit community was made to write her exam outside the classroom in Coimbatore, sparking outrage, inquiry, and public backlash.

A case of alleged caste- and gender-based discrimination has come to light in Tamil Nadu after a Class 8 student from the Arunthathiar community was made to write her examinations outside the classroom at a private matriculation school near Kinathukadavu Taluk in Coimbatore district. The incident occurred shortly after the girl reportedly attained puberty.

The student, studying at Swamy Chidbhavanda Matric Higher Secondary School in Senguttaipalayam village, was made to sit outside the classroom for her Science exam on April 7 and her Social Science exam on April 9. The girl informed her mother, who then visited the school, witnessed the discrimination, and recorded a video of her daughter sitting outside the classroom. The footage went viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation.

Public and administrative response

The girl’s mother has since approached education authorities, and local villagers are expected to meet with the Pollachi sub-collector to demand strict action against the school management.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar confirmed that the Coimbatore rural police have launched an investigation. The inspector of matriculation schools has also been directed to submit a detailed report. "Stringent action will be taken against the school if found guilty," said the Collector.

Background and allegations

Dalit rights activists condemned the incident, calling it a blatant violation of the student’s dignity and a reflection of deep-rooted societal prejudices. "This is not just gender-based discrimination but also caste-based. The school must be held accountable," said one activist.

The Tamil Nadu education department is expected to make a formal statement after reviewing the inspector’s report. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a broader conversation around menstruation stigma and caste bias in educational institutions.

