Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK won the seat by defeating Kassali AV of the DMK with a margin of 69,355 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran won from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,44,689 votes by defeating Vinoj Selvam of the BJP .

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency Demographic Profile

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,34,067 voters in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,14,960 were male and 1,19,072 were female voters. 35 voters belonged to the third gender. 977 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in 2021 was 29 (26 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,619 voters in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, out of which 1,13,376 were male and 1,17,219 were female. 24 voters belonged to the third gender. 646 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 68 (43 male and 25 female).

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK won the seat by defeating Kassali AV of the DMK with a margin of 69,355 votes. In 2016, J Anbazhagan of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate A Noorjahan to win the seat with a margin of 14,164 ( 9.86 per cent) votes.

2016: J Anbazhagan (DMK)

2011: Anbazhagan J (DMK)

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Edappadi Assembly constituency was 1,35,344 or 58.74 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 62.30 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,43,665.