Chennai weather: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms today' orange alert in parts of Tamil Nadu The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across parts of Tamil Nadu on August 22.

Chennai:

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of Chennai on Friday morning amid an orange alerty issued by the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across parts of Tamil Nadu on August 22. An ‘orange’ alert was issued for Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore districts.

In Chennai and nearby areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of “moderate to intense thunderstorms”, while Cuddalore was expected to witness thunderstorms in isolated locations. Showers were reported in multiple parts of the city, including Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy, and Marina Beach.

IMD forecast for Tamil Nadu districts

The Tamil Nadu Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely to continue in Chennai. It has issued an orange alert predicting moderate rain in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore on Friday.

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, between 5 am and now, several areas, including Nungambakkam, Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram, and Vadapalani, have received about 4 to 5 cm of rain. For Friday, the maximum temperature in Chennai and surrounding regions is expected to be around 35°C, while the minimum may remain between 27°C and 28°C.

The forecast also indicates the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 23.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted only moderate showers for Chennai over the next two days, but the city experienced significantly heavier rainfall this morning.