Chennai: Uber, Ola drivers to go on indefinite strike from today, auto and cab services to face disruption

Chennai: Chennai commuters may face significant inconvenience starting Saturday (February 1) as a section of auto and cab drivers announced an indefinite boycott of popular ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber. The protest comes in response to commission rates ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent, which drivers claim severely impact their earnings.

What is the reason behind this strike?

As per media reports, this indefinite strike is due to the frustration over the hefty commissions charged by ride-hailing aggregators like Ola and Uber, which range from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of their earnings. Drivers argue that these deductions make it difficult for them to sustain their livelihoods, pay rent, clear loans and support their families.

Zahir Hussain A, coordinator of the Confederation of Drivers’ Unions in Chennai, talked about the long-standing demand for a fare revision.

"We have been asking for this for 12 years, as directed by the Madras High Court, but the government has not acted. The transport minister keeps saying the proposal is awaiting cabinet approval," he said during a press briefing.

As per report, instead of commissions, drivers plan to operate through alternatives like Namma Yatri, which charges a fixed daily subscription fee. Auto drivers unaffiliated with any app-based service have proposed a new fare system- Rs 50 as a base fare, followed by Rs 18 per km.

Challenges faced by drivers

Hussain also pointed out the challenges drivers face under current conditions. "With commissions as high as 40per cent, we are sometimes forced to charge above the app-estimated fares, leading to conflicts with passengers. We have no choice but to strike. We need to sustain our livelihoods, pay rent, clear loans, and support our children’s education," he added.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions. D Amit, a professional from Mumbai working in Taramani, criticised auto drivers for long-standing issues in Chennai.

"Even before ride-hailing apps became popular, they rarely adhered to official fares. Meters were often non-functional, and newcomers to the city were regularly overcharged. It was a struggle to negotiate fares," he said.

Rapido services will remain intact

On the other hand, Rapido shared a statement on the matter and informed that the app's services will remain intact, "With auto and taxi drivers set to strike in Chennai starting February 1, ride-hailing services throughout the city are expected to face disruptions. However, Rapido will continue to support their captains & customers by operating as usual."

Despite potential government penalties for deviating from official rates, drivers are determined to press forward with their demands until action is taken.