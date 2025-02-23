Chennai: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board announces power outage on Feb 24 | Timings, affected areas The Tamil Nadu Power Corporation has announced a power outage of five hours in multiple areas of Chennai on February 24. The power cut is scheduled for the maintenance works.

Chennai will face a power outage as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has made an announcement schedule for a breakdown on Monday (February 24). The TNEB has said that the power will be cut in multiple areas of the Tamil Nadu capital due to the required maintenance works. The affected areas include Kovur, Ambattur, JJ Nagar and Porur.

The city will face a power outage for five hours on Monday between 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. During this period, the power corporation will repair minor faults and prevent potential issues like power leakage.

Areas affected

Kovur: Tharapakkam, Thandalam, Akash Nagar, Manimedu, CP Garden, Ambal Nagar, Rose Garden, Bharathiyar Street and Vanigar Street.

Ambattur: Sidco Estate North Phase, Pattravakkam, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Yadava Street, Bajanai Koil, Brahmin Street, Kulakkarai Street, Railway Station Road, Katchana Kuppam, and Milk Dairy Road.

JJ Nagar: Zion Street, Venugopal Street, School Street and Bajanai Koil Street.

Porur: Diamond Street, Venkateshwara Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar 1st Main Road, NSC Bose Nagar, Poothapedu Main Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Thangal Street and SVS Nagar.