Chennai Power Outage: Electricity supply to be suspended today | List of affected areas, timings

Chennai Power Cut: Many areas of the district will witness a power outage today (August 28) due to essential maintenance work. People residing in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly to minimise inconvenience. The scheduled timing for the power cut is from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, however, the power could be restored earlier, in case, the maintenance work is completed before time.

Areas affected by power outage

SA Koil RK Nagar Thilagar Nagar Ellayamudali Tondiarpet Kalmandapam Tondiarpet Area RK Nagar Old Wsahermenpet VOC Nagar Mint TH Road Part Tollgate Part Stanley Area

Second day of power cuts

The district is undergoing power outage for the second consecutive day. Earlier on August 27, power outage was scheduled for Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, V, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar and S&P Residency among other areas.