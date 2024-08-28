Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
  4. Chennai Power Outage: Electricity supply to be suspended today | List of affected areas, timings

Tamil Nadu capital city will experience a scheduled power cut in several areas on August 28 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for maintenance work.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Updated on: August 28, 2024 9:23 IST
Chennai power cut
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Chennai Power Cut: Many areas of the district will witness a power outage today (August 28) due to essential maintenance work. People residing in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly to minimise inconvenience. The scheduled timing for the power cut is from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, however, the power could be restored earlier, in case, the maintenance work is completed before time.

Areas affected by power outage

  1. SA Koil
  2. RK Nagar 
  3.  Thilagar Nagar
  4. Ellayamudali 
  5. Tondiarpet
  6. Kalmandapam
  7. Tondiarpet Area
  8. RK Nagar
  9. Old Wsahermenpet
  10. VOC Nagar
  11. Mint
  12. TH Road Part
  13. Tollgate Part
  14. Stanley Area

Second day of power cuts

The district is undergoing power outage for the second consecutive day. Earlier on August 27, power outage was scheduled for Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, V, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar and S&P Residency among other areas. 

