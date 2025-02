Chennai power cut: Electricity outage in multiple areas in city | Check localities, timings

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Chennai is set to face a power outage for five hours from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm due to maintenance work on Thursday (February 6). The power body - the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) - had announced a power cut in multiple locations in the city.

TANGEDCO said power would be resumed earlier if the work is completed on time. Thiruverkadu, Chendurpuram, Porur and Redhills will be mainly affected by the power outage.

Areas to be affected in Thiruverkadu: Kalaivanar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Thambisami Nagar, Rajarathinam Nagar, Kumaran Nagar MG Road, Thiruvaleeswarar Nagar, Perumalagaram Road, Pallavan Nagar, Santhi street, MGR Nagar and Thirumalai Balaji Nagar.

Areas to be affected In Chendurpuram: JJ Nagar, Amman Nagar, PG Avenue, Indira Nagar, Janakiammal Nagar, Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Murugan Kovil Street, Sai Nagar, Vinayagapuram and Sornapuri Nagar.

Areas to be affected in Porur: Sripuram, BT Nagar, Sankaraliganar Street, VGN, Vigneshwara Nagar, Manju Foundation, Rajagopalapuram. Madhanandapuram Vigneshvara Nagar, Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Sapapathi Nagar, Chakrapani Nagar, Himachal Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Raniji Nagar and Muththumari Amman Street.

Areas to be affected in Redhills: Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kalapga Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Mahameru Nager, Vadivel Nagar.