Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Chennai power cut today: Power corporation announces shutdown | Check timings, affected areas

The power corporation has announced a five-hour power outage in Chennai, which will affect as many as 40 localities in the Tamil Nadu capital. The power department has said that the power supply could be restored if the maintenance work is completed on time.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Published : Feb 13, 2025 8:43 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 9:38 IST
Chennai power cut
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest update for the residents of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) announced a power shutdown in multiple areas of Chennai on Thursday. In the meantime, almost 40 areas of the Tamil Nadu capital will be rendered powerless.

Timings of power cut

TANGEDCO has said that the power supply will be disrupted for five hours on Thursday for the maintenance work. The electricity supply will remain disrupted between 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. The power corporation has said that supply could be restored earlier if the maintenance work is completed prior to the aforementioned timeframe.

Check affected areas

The power cut will affect nearly 40 localities in three areas. Here is the entire list of localities which are going to be affected.

Porur: Iyyappanthangal, Venugopal Nagar, RR Nagar, Kattupakkam, Pushpa Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Urban Tree, Part of Arcot Road, MM Estate, Part of Valasaravakkam, Porur Garden Phase 1,2, Ramasamy Nagar, GK Estate, Chinna Porur, Part of Vanagaram, Chettiyar Agaram, Baraniputhur, Karambakkam, Samayapuram, Ponni Nagar, Part of Poonamallee Road, Periya Kolathuvancheri, Maduram Nagar, Thelliaragaram.

Redhills: Eswaran Nagar, TH Road, Pammadukulam Colony, Indira Nagar, Solaiamman Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.

East Mogappair: Elango Nagar, Officers Colony, Pink Avenue, EB Colony, Rathinam Street, Moorthy Nagar and Sathiyavathy Nagar.

The citizens are advised to make prior arrangements, including sufficient water storage, and power backup, to avoid any difficulties for the timeframe. 

