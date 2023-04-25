Breathtaking! A look at proposed double tier 4-lane elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Proposed photos of double tier 4-lane Elevated Corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

Chennai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared breathtaking photos of the upcoming Greenfield Corridor Project under which a double tier 4-lane elevated corridor is being constructed between Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative, a new Greenfield Corridor Project is underway in the state of Tamil Nadu. This involves the development of a Double Tier 4-lane Elevated Corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal."

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARINew Greenfield Corridor Project in Chennai

"The completion of this project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Chennai by segregating local traffic movement onto one tier of the Elevated highway. Additionally, it will double the handling capacity of the port, reduce waiting times at the port, and decrease travel time for vehicles bound for the port by an hour," Gadkari said.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIProject specifically designed to manage the expected increase in port-bound traffic.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIThe project will have dedicated lanes for local traffic.

"The project is specifically designed to manage the expected increase in port-bound traffic, which is predicted to double by 2040 from current levels. In light of the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, our unwavering commitment lies in expediting and optimizing the mobility sector by means of unparalleled infrastructural advancements," he added.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIProject is being constructed keeping in mind the traffic congestion the city may face by 2040

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARICompletion of this project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Chennai by segregating local traffic movement onto one tier of the Elevated highway.

The Centre has planned to make Chennai the hub for cruise tourism on the East Coast, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of Chennai Port, a continuous cruise service was operated from June to September 2022, he said.

Sonowal was here to review the performance of the Chennai Port Trust and its subsidiary Kamarajar Port Ltd along with senior officials including the chairperson of the Ports, Sunil Paliwal.

"We are going to make Chennai Port a hub of cruise tourism in the East Coast." Sonowal told reporters.

Chennai Port and Cordelia Cruises signed a memorandum of understanding in May 2022 to boost cruise tourism, he recalled.

Sonowal said 87,000 passengers from 37 cruise tourism operators visited Chennai Port in the past few years.

Later, responding to a query, Paliwal said container ferry services between Chennai and Puducherry had commenced in a small way with containers being the main cargo.

