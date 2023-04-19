Chennai: Under-construction building near Parrys Corner collapses, many feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER An old building under renovation at Armenian Street collapsed.

In an unfortunate incident, an old building under renovation at Chennai's Armenian Street collapsed on Wednesday. According to the news agency ANI, a few workers were feared trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, police and rescue personnel reached the site and a rescue operation is currently underway.

"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.

Orders have been issued to undertake audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.

4 killed in Haryana

In a similar incident, four workers died and 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, said the administration on Tuesday. A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, Anish Yadav said, "A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital." "Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," the DC added.

Also Read: Haryana: Massive fire erupts at wheelchair manufacturing firm in Gurugram; company incurs huge loss