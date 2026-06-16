C Vijayabaskar resigns from Viralimalai seat: What it means for AIADMK and Tamil Nadu politics

Chennai:

Former AIADMK minister and dissident leader C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday resigned from his MLA post and submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar. The letter of resignation was handwritten by Vijayabaskar, and it was in order and complies with the Assembly Rules and hence it was duly accepted, Prabhakar said in a statement.

Vijayabaskar was among AIADMK rebel leaders who voted in favour of TVK regime

Vijayabaskar, a former minister who held the health portfolio in the previous AIADMK regime, represented Viralimalai in Pudukkottai District. He was among the AIADMK rebel leaders who voted in favour of the TVK regime in the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13.

Earlier, four other AIADMK MLAs had resigned as legislators and later joined the ruling TVK. Before resigning as MLA, Vijayabaskar had, without directly naming AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, hit out at him saying leadership was not about power or arrogance and it was all about taking along everyone with commitment.

Leadership is neither authority nor arrogance…it is dedicated embrace: C Vijayabaskar

In a social media post, the former health minister said: "Leadership is neither authority nor arrogance…it is dedicated embrace." Further, he said: "How can a leadership win the hearts of the people when it cannot win the hearts of its cadres who slog for the party? Is a true journey even possible in a place where feelings are not respected?

What it means for AIADMK and Tamil Nadu politics?

C Vijayabaskar has been representing the Viralimalai Assembly constituency since 2011. He won the four consecutive elections from the seat in 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, C Vijayabaskar won the Viralimalai Assembly constituency for the fourth time by defeating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Murugesan with a margin of 62,073 votes.

He was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the successive governments of J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami from 2013 to 2021.He was elected from the Pudukkottai Assembly constituency in 2001.

C Vijayabaskar belongs to the Kallar community, which is a sub-caste of the prominent Thevar (Mukkulathor) community in Tamil Nadu. The Thevar or Kallar community is classified under the Backward Classes (BC) / Denotified Communities (DNC) category in Tamil Nadu. It is estimated to make up about 10% of the total population of Tamil Nadu. The Kallar community is highly concentrated in the central and southern districts. In the Pudukkottai and Thanjavur belts.

Also Read:

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces crop loan waiver up to Rs 75,000 for farmers