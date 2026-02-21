Bodinayakanur Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 200 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency comes under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Thangatamilselvan of the DMK with a margin of 11,021 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan won from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,78,825 votes by defeating TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMKMNKZ.

Bodinayakanur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency is a part of the Theni district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,78,815 voters in the Bodinayakanur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,967 were male and 1,41,827 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. 3350 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bodinayakanur in 2021 was 1211 (1194 men and 17 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,575,00 voters in the Bodinayakanur constituency, out of which 1,27,559 were male and 1,29,928 were female. 13 voters belonged to the third gender. 2478 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 103 (All men).

Bodinayakanur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Bodinayakanur Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Bodinayakanur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Bodinayakanur Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Thangatamilselvan of the DMK with a margin of 11,021 votes. In 2016, O. Panneerselvam of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate S Lakshmanan to win the seat with a margin of 15,608 ( 7.74 per cent) votes.

2016: O Panneerselvam (ADMK)

2011: O Panneerselvam (AIADMK)

1971: Surulivel M (DMK)

Bodinayakanur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency was 2,13,392 or 77.18 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 78.36 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 2,01,579.