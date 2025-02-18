Annamalai slams Stalin govt over Coimbatore minor gangrape, says even female cops unsafe A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by seven students in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore which caused massive outrage. The DMK government has reportedly arrested the accused in the case. Meanwhile, Annamalai has slammed the DMK govt and cited the drug menace behind rising gangrape cases.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday slammed MK Stalin-led DMK government over the shocking Coimbatore gangrape. Lashing out at the government, Annamalai said that even the female cops and other government officials are not safe under the DMK government.

He further cited the drug menace as the reason behind the rising 'animalistic mentality' among youth. In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai said, "The news of a 17-year-old girl being gang-raped by 7 students in Coimbatore is shocking. Such gang-rapes on girls show that due to the increasing drug abuse, the youth are turning to animalistic mentality."

Furthermore, he said that the women are not safe under the rule of the DMK. The state BJP chief said, "The entire country was shaken by Nirbhaya. But, in Tamil Nadu, every day, women, including girls, students, female police officers, and female government officials, are completely unsafe. The DMK government has not moved a single finger to prevent drug trafficking or ensure the safety of women."

Raising a question on MK Stalin, Annamalai asked, "If the culprit is from the DMK, will the Chief Minister MK Stalin tell us who benefits from blaming the women who were affected and playing the role of father and brother for the sake of vain publicity?"

Notably, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in Coimbatore by seven students which caused massive outrage in the state. Reports suggest that all seven accused in the case have been arrested and the police are investigating the case.