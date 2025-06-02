Anna University sexual harassment case: Tamil Nadu court sentences convict to minimum 30 years in prison A Mahila Court in Chennai has sentenced Gnanasekaran, convicted of sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December 2024, to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years without remission. The court found him guilty on all 11 charges filed by the prosecution.

Chennai:

A special Mahila Court in Chennai on Monday sentenced biryani vendor Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission, after convicting him in the rape case of a 19-year-old student on the Anna University campus in December 2024. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on him. It noted that the charges were proven based on documentary and forensic evidence.

Judge M Rajalakshmi, who had convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, handed down the sentence under 11 different charges, which will run concurrently. The court observed that the prosecution had established the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution relied on documentary and forensic evidence to establish Gnanasekaran’s guilt under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the IT Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. The court held that the December 2024 incident had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Accused sought leniency, court denied

During sentencing, Gnanasekaran sought a lighter punishment, claiming he was the sole breadwinner of his family. The prosecution opposed the plea and urged the court to award the maximum sentence, which the judge accepted.

Case sparked political row

The case had triggered political controversy in Tamil Nadu after reports emerged of Gnanasekaran’s alleged links to the ruling DMK. Chief Minister M K Stalin clarified in January that the convict was a supporter, not a party member.

The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint on December 23, 2024, at the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram. She alleged that Gnanasekaran threatened her while she was with a male friend on campus and then sexually harassed her. He was subsequently arrested.

FIR leak and SIT probe

The case further escalated after the FIR was accessed via the Tamil Nadu police’s CCTNS website and broadcast by sections of the media, prompting outrage. The Madras High Court then transferred the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which also examined the leak. The SIT filed its charge sheet in February.

Trial and sentencing under multiple Acts

The case was later moved to the Mahila Court, which framed charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

(With PTI inputs)