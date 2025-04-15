Air India’s Chennai-Delhi flight delayed for hours, passengers made to deboard after wait An Air India flight from Chennai to Delhi (AI 2836) was delayed by nearly five hours on Tuesday due to a technical snag, with around 180 passengers made to deboard after waiting an hour onboard. The airline cited "operational reasons" and said the delay was being addressed.

Chennai: An Air India flight from Chennai to Delhi was delayed for nearly five hours on Tuesday, with passengers alleging they were asked to deboard after waiting inside the aircraft for over an hour. Flight AI 2836, scheduled to take off at 11:20 am, was grounded due to a "technical snag", according to a passenger. The airline staff reportedly informed flyers that they were awaiting a replacement part from Delhi. A passenger said there were around 180 flyers on board the flight.

Air India later said on social media that the delay was due to "operational reasons" and that the flight would depart shortly. "Our team is trying their best to minimise the inconvenience caused. Requesting your patience in this regard," the airline said in response to a passenger’s post on X.

The flight, originally expected to reach Delhi at 2:15 pm, is now scheduled to depart Chennai at 4 pm and land around 7 pm.

The delay comes days after Delhi airport witnessed widespread disruptions, with over 450 flights delayed and several cancelled following a severe dust storm.