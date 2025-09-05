Yuki Bhambri's dream run at US Open 2025 ends, faces defeat against Salisbury-Skupski in semi-final India's Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus crashed out of the US Open 2025 after facing a defeat in the doubles clash against Salisbury-Skupski in the penultimate game of the category in the tournament.

New York:

India’s Yuki Bhambri, alongside his partner Michael Venus, faced a defeat against higher-ranked Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the semi-final of the US Open 2025 doubles category. The duo’s hopes of lifting the title ended in heartbreak after they lost the clash 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 4-6, in two hours and 53 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Arena in New York.

It is worth noting that this was Bhambri’s first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, as he was bidding to become the first Indian since Sania Mirza and Leander Paes to win the title and the first to reach the final since Rohan Bopanna in 2023.

Notably, both Bhambri and Venus put in excellent performances in the quarter-final of the competition. Taking on higher-ranked Mektic and Rajeev Ram, the duo managed to register a stellar win and make it to the semis. They did look to be in a comfortable position in the semi-final as well. However, failing to stay consistent, they let go of the game, which saw Salisbury and Skupski take the win.

Granollers-Zeballos to lock horns with Salisbury-Skupski in doubles final

Speaking of the tournament, the stage is set for the US Open 2025 doubles final. Salisbury and Skupski will be locking horns with Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the summit clash of the category.

The two teams will be hoping to put in their best performance in the game in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. The clash is scheduled to be held on September 6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it is expected to be an enthralling bout. It is worth noting that the duo of Granollers and Zeballos reached the final after defeating James Tracy and Robert Cash in the semi-finals, and they will aim to put in their best performance as well.

