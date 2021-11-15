WTA Finals: Muguruza beats Kontaveit to seal semifinal berth; pushes Pliskova out of title race

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Garbine Muguruza.

Garbine Muguruza defeated Anett Kontaveit in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinal of the WTA Finals in Mexico's Guadalajara on Sunday night. Muguruza and Kontaveit, won her opening two matches in straight sets and was already assured of advancing, will march into the knockout stages from Group Tiotehuacan as the result pushed Karolina Pliskova out of the title race.

Pliskova earlier kept herself in the reckoning as she rallied from a set and a break down to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The third-seeded Pliskova could only advance if Kontaveit defeated Garbiñe Muguruza in the late match.

Wimbledon finalist Pliskova dropped the first set in just 25 minutes and was down 4-2 in the second before mounting a comeback.

“Obviously horrible start, horrible first set. I think was combination of both me not playing really well and (her) playing just amazing,” Pliskova said. “I´m just proud that I was able to reset and start from zero and find a bit my game, although it was not great."

French Open champion Krejcikova finished the tournament 0-3 and is eliminated from the singles competition, but remains alive in the doubles along with Katerina Siniakova.

“I think I had amazing season. I was doing really well throughout the season and right now it’s very disappointing,” Krejcikova said. “I really want to do well in doubles with my partner. I´ll just keep going, stay focused."

The WTA Finals are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group moving on to the semifinals.

The semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan.

The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.

(With inputs from AP)