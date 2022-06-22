Wimbledon Championship: Which record does your favourite Wimbledon player hold? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Roger Federe in action during a match

Wimbledon Championship is set to begin on 27th June and the final is scheduled for 10th July. This will be the third Grand Slam of the year. The other two slams this year- Australia Open and the French Open were won by Rafael Nadal.

With the grass-court tournament commencing soon, here's a list of records registered by different players in this grass-court Grand Slam:

Who holds the Wimbledon record for most titles in Singles?

Roger Federer, who won't be participating in this year's tournament has won the most number of titles. He has won Wimbledon Championship eight times.

Who holds the Wimbledon record for most titles in Doubles?

Former Tennis star Todd Woodbridge had successful Doubles partnerships with Mark Woodforde and Jonas Björkman. The 51-year-old who retired in 2005, has won 16 Grand Slam men's doubles titles among which nine are Wimbledon.

Who is the oldest Wimbledon champion to date?

Roger Federer who beat Marin Cilic in 2017 when he was 35 years old has made this record.

Who is the youngest Wimbledon champion to date?

This record was registered back in 1985. The 54-year-old Boris Becker won the title at the age of 17. No player younger than him has won the Wimbledon Championship to date.

Who are the champions that were top-ranked and won the title in the same year?

Bjorn Borg in 1980, John McEnroe in 1984, Pete Sampras in 1993-94, 1997-99, Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, Roger Federer in 2004-07, Rafael Nadal in 2010, Novak Djokovic in 2015, 2019, 2021.

Who is the champion who was ranked the lowest and won the title in the same year?

Goran Ivanisevic was ranked 125 when he won the championship in the year 2001. He made a wildcard entry and is the only man to win the singles title in the tournament as a wildcard.

Last player, to win Wimbledon at home:

British professional tennis player Andrew Murray, also known as Andy Murray took home the Wimbledon trophy in 2016 and 2013. Since 2016, no player from England has won the title.

Who has won the most Wimbledon matches?

Federer who won't be seen playing the tournament after 23 years, has won the most number of matches in the history of the tournament. He has won 105 matches.