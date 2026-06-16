Wimbledon 2026 wild cards revealed as Serena Williams learns fate for Grand Slam comeback

New Delhi:

Serena Williams is set to make her Grand Slam comeback after almost four years, as she has been named among the wild cards for the upcoming Wimbledon 2026. The 44-year-old will be partnering with her elder sister, Venus Williams, in the ladies' doubles for the SW19 that kicks off on June 29.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will be making her Major comeback after four years, when she last played at the US Open. Although she did not officially use the word "retirement" at that time, she said she was "evolving" away from tennis. Serena recently returned to the sport at the Queens Club, where she partnered with Canadian teenage star Victoria Mboko and won the first round with her.

However, her journey in the tournament came to an end when Mboko withdrew from the HSBC Championships due to a knee injury. The American tennis icon will now be seen in action in the Grass Court Championships Berlin as she gears up for the grass-court Major in two weeks' time.

Stan Wavrinka also handed wildcard for singles

Meanwhile, Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka, who is in his final season in 2026, has also received a wild card entry in the men's singles category. The three-time Grand Slam winner has been receiving emotional farewells at the major events, including the ones at the Australian Open 2026 and the French Open 2026.

He made a first-round exit at the Roland Garros, losing to the Netherlands' Jesper De Jong in four sets. The 41-year-old made it to the third round at Melbourne Park after losing to Taylor Fritz.

Here are the complete wild card entries for Wimbledon 2026:

Men's singles

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Jacob Fearnley (Great Britain)

Arthur Fery (Great Britain)

Jack Pinnington Jones (Great Britain)

Toby Samuel (Great Britain)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

TBD

TBD

Women’s singles

Maja Chwalinska (Poland)

Harriet Dart (Great Britain)

Alicia Dudeney (Great Britain)

Hannah Klugman (Great Britain)

Katie Swan (Great Britain)

Mimi Xu (Great Britain)

TBD

Men’s doubles

Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) and Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

Daniel Evans (Great Britain) and Henry Searle (Great Britain)

Ben Jones (Great Britain) and Joshua Paris (Great Britain)

Johannus Monday (Great Britain) and Harry Wendelken (Great Britain)

David Stevenson (Great Britain) and Marcus Willis (Great Britain)

TBD

TBD

Women’s doubles

Katie Boulter (Great Britain) and Heather Watson (Great Britain)

Madeleine Brooks (Great Britain) and Amelia Rajecki (Great Britain)

Jodie Burrage (Great Britain) and Mika Stojsavljevic (Great Britain)

Freya Christie (Great Britain) and Eden Silva (Great Britain)

Harriet Dart (Great Britain) and Maia Lumsden (Great Britain)

Alicia Dudeney (Great Britain) and Mimi Xu (Great Britain)

Serena Williams (USA) and Venus Williams (USA)

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