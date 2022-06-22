Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams wins on competitive return to tennis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serena Williams celebrates her win.

Serena Williams made a superb comeback as she secured a win on her return to the tennis court. Serena along with Ons Jabeur strolled to victory against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women's doubles.

Making a return to competitive tennis after nearly a year, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made the most of the Wimbledon warmup event. It was a treat for tennis fans as Serena and Jabeur bounced back after losing the first set 6-2 to win the second one 6-3.

The match headed into the tie-breaker where Serena and her partner won 13-11.

The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts on Monday.

It was at the grass court Grand Slam where Williams was last seen in competitive action in 2021. She was playing in the first round when she lost her footing and her right leg buckled, leading to Williams retiring from the match.

With no competitive activity since then, she is ranked No.1,204 in singles and wasn't among the seeded players announced by Wimbledon on Tuesday.