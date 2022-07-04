Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic advance to mixed doubles quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sania Mirza in action (file photo)

Sania Mirza and her partner Mate Pavic advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles event on Sunday.

The Indo-Croatian duo won after their second-round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

The sixth-seeded pair of Mirza and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

In their next match, Mirza and Pavic will face either the Brazilian pair of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia or the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

The 35-year-old Indian ace failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year and will still have a shot at glory this year as she managed to keep the hopes of the Wimbledon title alive for India.

Mirza is most likely making her final Wimbledon appearance this year. She had earlier announced her retirement at the end of this season. She had won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

Mirza and Czech's Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of the women's doubles event.

No tennis player from India has managed to advance in the singles of Wimbledon 2022. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were eliminated in the first qualification round of the tournament.

(Inputs from PTI)