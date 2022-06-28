Wimbledon 2022 Round-up: Andy Murray reaches second round, Marin Cilic pulls out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andy Murray celebrates after winning his first-round match at The Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon 2022 Round-up: Andy Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion made his way into the second round at the All England Club for the 14th straight time. The unseeded Murray, who won the title at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, beat James Duckworth of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Murray has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon, the tournament he won nearly a decade ago to end a 77-year wait for a British man to win the title at the All England Club.

He will next face John Isner in the second round.

Marin Cilic pulls out

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of illness.

The All England Club announced Cilic's withdrawal and said he will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal. Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

Cilic was coming off a semifinal run at the French Open earlier this month. That made him the fifth active man to complete a full set of semifinal appearances at all four major tournaments, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Hubert Hurkacz loses

Hubert Hurkacz came into Wimbledon as a contender for the title. He’ll leave after the first round. The seventh-seeded Pole lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) on No. 3 Court on the opening day of the tournament.

The 25-year-old Hurkacz beat Roger Federer a year ago on Centre Court en route to the semifinals. He then prepared for Wimbledon by beating top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the final of the grass-court event in Halle, Germany.

Federer isn’t in the field this year after a series of knee operations and Medvedev is missing the tournament because all players from Russia and Belarus are banned over the war in Ukraine.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic acknowledges the applause after his win at The Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic creates new record

Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon. The top-seeded Serb, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Kwon played well with the roof closed on the main stadium, but Djokovic improved midway through the third set.

It was Djokovic’s 80th victory at the All England Club, making him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Alison Riske enters second round

Alison Riske became the first player to reach the second round at Wimbledon. The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later, completing her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

