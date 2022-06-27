Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic wins first round against Kwon Soon-woo, creates unique record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Djokovic advances to second round in Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon 2022: In the first round, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic faced South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

The 81st-ranked Korean gave a tough fight to top-seeded Djokovic. During the second set, the 24-year-old broke Djokovic's serve and won the set with a drop-shot and a big serve.

"I didn't have any lead-up or preparation tournaments prior to this so you're always going to feel a bit less comfortable than you would like, particularly if you're playing against someone as talented as Kwon who stays close to the line and hits really clean," Djokovic said.

The Serb successfully made it to the second round with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win. With his 80th Wimbledon win on Monday, he created a unique record. Djokovic is the first player to win 80 matches in all the four Grand Slams - Australia Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

"It wasn't easy. I had to put some variety in the game. The serve helped but at this level, one or two shots decide a winner," he said.

The 35-year-old Djokovic is the defending champion of the Wimbledon Championship and is bidding for the fourth title in a row as well as his 21st Grand Slam Title.

Djokovic had not played any grasscourt warm-ups before the championship. He is set to meet either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Star player Djokovic had won three Grand Slams last year. He couldn't play the Australian Open earlier this year after being deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19. In French Open, he lost to his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal.