Wimbledon 2022: Here's list of Indian Tennis players who will participate in championship this year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sania Mirza in action during a tennis match

Wimbledon 2022 which started on 27th June is the third Grand Slam tournament of the year with the Australia Open and French Open being the other two. All England Club in London is hosting the championship.

With Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek being the favourites in this grass-court tournament, here are some Indian Tennis players from India who will participate in this year's championship:

Sania Mirza:

Veteran Sania Mirza is set to participate in the women's doubles in this year's edition of the grass-court Grand Slam. She will continue her partnership with Czechoslovakia's Lucie Hradecka. Sania and Lucie both are seeded 6th in the ladies' doubles.

Ramkumar Ramanathan:

The 27-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan who is from Chennai, represents India in singles. He will pair up with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tomislav Brkic in the men’s doubles.

The mixed doubles draw will be announced on 29th June. The winners of mixed doubles will take combined prize money of £124,000. (Rs 1 crore and 19 lakh Approx)

Star player Rohan Bopanna has given this year's tournament a miss. Bopanna recently participated in The Queen's Club Championship in London and reached the semifinals with his partner. He had made it to his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinal in mens' doubles in the year 2010.

However, no tennis player from India has managed to make cut in the singles of Wimbledon 2022. Earlier this week, Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were eliminated in the first qualification round of the tournament.