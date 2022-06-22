Wimbledon 2022: Here's all you need to know - Live streaming, dates, schedule, draw, prize money, players

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic during French Open match

The Wimbledon Championship of this year is set to start soon. While players like Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka won't be playing this year's third Gram Slam, Rafael Nadal recently announced the possibility of him making it to the grass-court tournament.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Wimbledon:

When will Wimbledon 2022 start?

Wimbledon 2022 is set to be held from 27th June to 10th July. The qualification for lower-ranked players will start on June 20.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The tournament will be played at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK.

Who are the key players participating in the championship?

Defending champion Djokovic, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz are some key players.

When is the draw for Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon singles draw: 24th June, Friday at 10 AM

The Wimbledon doubles draw: 24th June, Friday at 12 PM

Who won the previous Wimbledon Championship?

Novak Djokovic - Men’s singles championship. Ashleigh Barty (retired) - women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

The total prize money for this year's Wimbledon is £40,350,000 (Rs 387 crore approx). The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will receive a reward of £2 million.(Rs 19 crore Approx).

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be broadcasted on TV in India?

Wimbledon 2022 can be watched on Starsports Network in India.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be watched online in India?

Wimbledon 2022 will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.