Wimbledon 2021 | Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini to win 20th Grand Slam title

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten record in Grand Slams this year, winning his sixth Wimbledon title after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in four sets at the All England Club on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Berrettini 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court.

The Serb had won both, the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, and remains a strong contender to achieve a career slam with a win of US Open, as well as a career golden slam if he wins at both, the Olympics and the US Open.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have achieved a career golden slam so far.

It was Djokovic’s 20th Grand Slam at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.