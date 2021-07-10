Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
Wimbledon 2021 | Marija Cicak to become first female chair umpire in men's final

Marija Cicak will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

WIMBLEDON, England Published on: July 10, 2021 19:10 IST
Wimbledon 2021 | Marija Cicak to become first female chair umpire in men's final
Wimbledon 2021 | Marija Cicak to become first female chair umpire in men's final

There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

She is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

Cicak was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. She also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

