Wimbledon 2021 Day 4: Federer faces familiar French foil Gasquet in 2nd round

Roger Federer faces Richard Gasquet for the 20th time and hasn't lost to the Frenchman since their first clash in 2005.

Roger Federer lost to Frenchman Richard Gasquet the first time they played each other in 2005, but is 18-1 against his familiar foil since, including victories in their past 10 meetings.

They square off again Thursday in the second round at Wimbledon. Federer was in danger in the first round but advanced when his opponent retired with a knee injury.

Also on the men's schedule is No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who plays wild card Carlos Alcaraz. U.S. Olympian Marcos Giron takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

On the women's side, top-ranked Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Anna Blinkova, the runner-up in girls singles at Wimbledon in 2015.

Seventeen-year-old American Coca Gauff takes on Elena Vesnina in another Centre Court match. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who advanced when Serena Williams had to retire, plays Nao Hibino.

