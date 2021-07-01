Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
  5. Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray stages comeback win in gruelling five-set match vs Oscar Otte

WIMBLEDON, England Published on: July 01, 2021 7:21 IST
An emotional Andy Murray reacts after defeating Oscar Otte in Wimbledon second-round match at the Centre Court on Wednesday night.

Andy Murray showed that at age 34, even after two hip operations, he can win a five-setter at Wimbledon.

The Scotsman delighted a partisan Centre Court crowd and advanced to the third round by rallying past Oscar Otte in the last match of Day 3, winning 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Murray won the title in 2013, giving Britain its first male Wimbledon champion in 77 years, and again in 2016. But he has been plagued by injuries since, and is playing in the event for the first time in four years.

Beating Otte wasn’t a huge feat -- the German made the draw through qualifying, was playing in his sixth Grand Slam match and is ranked 151st. But the comeback tested Murray’s staying power. He improved to 25-12 in five-setters.

