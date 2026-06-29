Why is two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz not playing in Wimbledon 2026?

New Delhi:

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz will not be part of Wimbledon 2026 as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury. Alcaraz has been out of action since mid-April when he picked up a wrist issue during the first round at the Barcelona Open.

This forced him to skip the Madrid Open, Rome Masters and then the French Open too. The Spaniard also pulled out from the entire grass-court season, as he is not part of the SW19 either. He might return to the court ahead of the US Open later this year.

Alcaraz opens up on his injury

While pulling out from the All England Club, the two-time champion had confirmed that his recovery is going well. "My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon," Alcaraz, 23, wrote in a statement on social media. "They are two really special tournaments for me, and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!"

Alcaraz is a two-time champion at the grass-court Major, having won those two titles in 2023 and 2024 after beating Novak Djokovic in the final both times. He lost out to Jannik Sinner in the final last year. Alcaraz is rightly being cautious about his recovery. Dominic Thiem and Juan Martín del Potro, former US Open champions, saw their careers get troubled by wrist injuries.

Wimbledon kicks off with Sinner, Zverev and Djokovic in focus

While Alcaraz won't be there, focus will stay on defending champion Sinner, new French Open winner Alexander Zverev and 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic as they battle it out for the grass-court major. Sinner, the World No.1, is the top-seeded player, while third-ranked Zverev is the second seed in the absence of World No.2 Alcaraz. Sinner could meet Djokovic in the semifinal if both keep winning their rounds in London. The Serb will open his campaign against Wu Yibing and can meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. As for Sinner, the Italian opens his campaign against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović.

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