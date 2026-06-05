Why did Matteo Arnaldi pull out of French Open semi-final? Flavio Cobolli to contest final vs Alexander Zverev

Paris:

Flavio Cobolli's route to the French Open final was confirmed in unexpected circumstances on Friday after Matteo Arnaldi pulled out of their scheduled semi-final in Paris due to illness.

The two Italians had been set to contest a place in the championship match at Roland Garros, with the semi-final scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on Court Philippe Chatrier. Instead, the contest was called off shortly before the players were due to take the court after Arnaldi was forced to withdraw because of a virus.

The announcement came only minutes before the start of play, ending anticipation around a meeting between two close friends on one of the biggest stages in tennis.

More to follow..