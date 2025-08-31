Who is the man who snatched Kamil Majchrzak's cap from youngster during US Open 2025? All you need to know The incident of a man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's cap from a young fan at the US Open has been going viral all over social media. Let us have a look at who the man was who snatched the cap from the youngster.

New York:

The US Open 2025 has seen some brilliant performances from many big names so far. However, in a tournament that is famous for creating moments, one of the biggest highlights from the competition came during the second-round clash between Kamil Majchrzak and Karen Khachanov.

The two stars locked horns on August 28, and the highlight came after the game when Majchrzak was celebrating his hard-fought win against Khachanov courtside by signing mementos and merchandise for the fans. During the same moment, a grown man was captured snatching Majchrzak’s cap from a young fan.

Who was the guy who snatched the cap?

It is worth noting that the man who snatched the cap from the youngster has been identified as Piotr Szczerek, a Polish businessman and CEO of paving company Drogbruk.

The businessman has been facing severe backlash from the fans, and according to reports, he has been making attempts to improve the situation with the young fan.

Kamil Majchrzak reacted to the situation

Seeing the clip of the moment, Kamil Majchrzak gave his take on the situation as well. He stated that he was not focusing and was excited after the win, and did not notice what happened.

“Obviously, it was some kind of confusion. I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions,” Kamil Majchrzak told The New York Post.

After the incident, Majchrzak also posted a video of meeting the young fan and making things right. He met the fan on August 30 and made the youngster’s day.

