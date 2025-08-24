Who is Learner Tien, the giant killer who faces Novak Djokovic in round 1 of US Open 2025? Novak Djokovic will open his US Open campaign against the USA's Learner Tien, the 19-year-old known as a giant killer. Djokovic is bidding for his record 25th Major as he looks to make his impact in the US Open 2025.

Serb Legend Novak Djokovic opens his campaign in the US Open 2025 as he bids for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. The seventh-seeded Djokovic will meet American youngster Learner Tien in the first round at Flushing Meadows, with his clash scheduled at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 1 of the tournament in New York.

Djokovic has not won a Major since last lifting the US Open in 2023, and with age not being at his side for much longer, coupled with the emergence of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic might have limited chances for a shot at the 25th Slam.

He has been pitted into the same half as that of Alcaraz, the man against whom he has a 5-3 record. But before a potential meeting with the Spaniard, Djokovic will have to play a giant killer in Learner Tien in his first round at Flushing Meadows.

Who is Learner Tien, the giant killer that Djokovic will face?

Learner Tien is known as a giant killer who has staged several upsets in his short career. A 19-year-old from California, USA, Tien has defeated four top 10-ranked players, having stunned the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Andrey Rublev in 2025.

Tien had hogged the limelight first after beating Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open in a five-set thriller. He then proved his win over the Russian was no fluke and got the better of the 2020 Olympic Games gold medallist Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open in straight sets.

He then defeated countryman Shelton at the Mallorca Championships in straight sets, before defeating Rublev in the Citi Open last month. Speaking on the upsets he has inflicted this year, Tien reflected on his mindset that keeps him going against the top players in the world. "I try to approach all my matches thinking about what I can control and trying to focus on my side of the court," Tien said as quoted by Olympics.com. "That helps, when I'm playing someone ranked [world number] five or if I'm playing someone ranked 200.

"It helps me be focused and not think of who I'm playing as much as what I need to do. Sometimes your head can go a lot of different places in those matches. It helps me a lot, just focusing on what I can control," he added.