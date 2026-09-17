What's Team India's schedule in Davis Cup 2026? All you need to know

New Delhi:

India will take on South Korea in the Davis Cup in the second round of the qualifiers at Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul on September 18 and 19. The winner will move to the Davis Cup Finals, which is scheduled in November. India arrived at the competition with a win over the Netherlands, while South Korea defeated Argentina in the opening round.

Meanwhile, the contest will mark the 12th Davis Cup meeting between India and South Korea. The hosts lead the series 6-5, although India won their most recent encounter by a 4-1 result in 2016.

Currently, India are seeking a return to the competition's top tier after a long absence. Their last appearance came in 2011, when the event was contested in a 16-team format. The team has also suffered defeats at this playoff stage on several occasions.

India announce stacked squad

India's singles line-up will feature Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh. Suresh will begin the tie against a higher-ranked opponent and will be tasked with giving India an early advantage. The 20-year-old was central to India's previous tie against the Netherlands, where he won his singles match and also partnered Yuki Bhambri to victory in doubles.

Nagal, India's No. 1 singles player, will follow Suresh against Hyeon Chung. Although Chung is now ranked outside the top 500, he previously reached No. 19 in the world and advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals.

On the other hand, the playing conditions could also influence the contest. Seoul's hard courts are described as slower and less bouncy, potentially affecting the effectiveness of India’s forehand-based game.

In doubles, Sriram Balaji will join Niki Poonacha after Bhambri was ruled out through injury. The Indian pair is ranked higher than the Korean combination, giving the doubles rubber added significance in what could be a closely fought tie.

India's schedule in Davis Cup 2026

Match number Match Time as per IST 1 Soonwoo Kwon vs Dhakshineshwar Suresh 10:30 am (18th sept) 2 Hyeon Chung vs Sumit Nagal 15 mins after first match ends 3 Jisung Nam and Ulsung Park vs N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda poonacha 8:30 am IST (19th sept) 4 (if required) Soonwoo Kwon vs Sumit Nagal 20 mins after 3rd match 5 (if required) Hyeon Chung vs Dhakshineshwar Suresh 15 mins after 4th match

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