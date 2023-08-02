What is Golden Slam in Tennis? List of players to win most prestigious title in Tennis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steffi Graf, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi, and Rafael Nadal in 2010

Winning all four major titles, Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, is a major achievement for any Tennis player. Only eight men and ten women have won all four titles so far which highlights the importance of winning majors.

However, the likes of Serena Williams (23), Steffi Graff (22), Martina Navratilova (18), Chris Evert (18), Rafael Nadal (22), Pete Sampras (14), Roger Federer (20), and Novak Djokovic (22) have made it look easy to win a major title in the recent history.

But notably, only one of the above legends has managed to win the Golden Slam, the most prestigious title in Tennis, so far. So, what is this Golden Slam, and who has achieved this rarest feat?

What is Golden Slam in Tennis?

Golden Slam term first emerged in Tennis when the German star Steffi Graf pulled off an unbelievable title-laden year in 1988. Steffi won all four Grand Slam titles in 1988 and also bagged the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Before Steffi, seven women had won all four major titles, making it a career Grand Slam, so the new term 'Golden Slam' was invented to honour Steffi's extraordinary feat.

Image Source : APSteffi Graff with French Open title in 1988

Notably, no one has repeated Steffi's heroics to date, which makes her the greatest Tennis player of all time.

Career Golden Slam

However, there are 11 other players, including four in singles events, who have won all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic Gold in their illustrious careers but not it the same, a feat termed as Career Golden Slam.

In men's singles, Andre Agassi was the first player to claim Career Golden Slamin 1999 by winning the French Open title. The current Spanish star Rafael Nadal then repeated Sampras' success in 2010 by winning his first-ever US Open.

Serena Williams became the second women Tennis player to claim Career Golden Slam by winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She is also the only player, male or female, to win the Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles events, having won the gold medal in doubles in the 2000, 2008, and 2012 Summer Olympics.

List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Singles):

Steffi Graff (Germany) in 1988

Andre Agassi (USA) in 1999

Rafael Nadal (Spain) in 2010

Serena Williams (USA) in 2012

List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Doubles):

Pam Shriver in 1988

Gigi Fernandez in 1996

Todd Woodbridge in 2000

Mark Woodforde in 2000

Serena Williams in 2001

Venus Williams in 2001

Daniel Nestor in 2002

Bob Bryan in 2012

Mike Bryan in 2012

Latest Sports News