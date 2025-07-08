Virat Kohli backs Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon, wants final against Carlos Alcaraz, watch full interview Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli backed Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2025 and hoped for a final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz. He also picked Aryna Sabalenka as his favourite in the women’s draw.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has backed Novak Djokovic to win the 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles title. The former India captain expressed his hope to see Djokovic take on Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the final at SW19, with the Serbian legend securing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and his eighth Wimbledon crown.

Kohli, attending Wimbledon alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched Djokovic battle back from a set down to defeat 11th seed Alex de Minaur in four sets on Monday. Speaking from Centre Court to Vijay Amritraj, Kohli shared his admiration for Djokovic's resilience and legacy.

“Look, I've been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've exchanged some messages. He's been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch. So, I'd say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one-because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career,” Kohli told Star Sports.

“And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he'd be right up there with anyone else-if not number one-with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it. Given the amount of hard work he's put in, I really hope he plays Carlos in the final and wins,” he added.

Despite a shaky start against De Minaur, Djokovic showcased trademark grit, rallying from 1-6 in the opening set to secure victory in just over three hours. He now prepares to face Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, July 9.

Kohli backs Sabalenka in women’s draw

In addition to his support for Djokovic, Kohli also named Aryna Sabalenka as his pick for the women’s singles title. Praising her aggressive style and consistency, he noted: “Sabalenka, obviously, the world number one. She seems like she's the favourite now. She's very difficult to beat, and she's got the game, she's got the aggression as well, so I think she's going to be tough to put away," he said.

Meanwhile, the star-studded crowd on Monday included tennis legend Roger Federer and England cricketers James Anderson and Joe Root. Djokovic acknowledged Federer post-match, joking about finally breaking the “Federer curse” by winning in his presence for the first time.