Veteran Sriram Balaji reflects on Davis Cup motivation after breaking into world top 50

New Delhi:

Fresh off breaking into the ATP World Top 50 doubles rankings on September 14, 2026, Indian tennis star Sriram Balaji is keeping his focus firmly on national duty. As Team India prepares to square off against host country South Korea in the Round 2 tie of the 2026 Davis Cup, Balaji stands as a core pillar of the squad, as he aims to secure India a historic spot in the tournament's Final 8.

Ahead of that, in an exclusive interview with India TV, Balaji reflected on his latest ranking and conditions in Seoul and the squad depth India have in the Davis Cup.

Personal career breakthrough and Davis Cup mindset

Entering the World Top 50 is a crowning achievement in professional doubles tennis. It validates years of relentless touring on the ATP circuit. Notably, coming right before a crucial international fixture, the ranking surge provided a boost of momentum to the entire squad. However, Balaji views the personal milestone merely as a stepping stone rather than a destination, immediately channelling his energy toward securing match victories for Team India.

“Of course, really happy about the achievement but it's not done yet. It's just a small comma and then there's still more to go. But if you ask me, just before the Davis Cup, this is obviously great news. So breaking into top 50, which I've been looking forward to all these years. And coming to the point, this weekend is much more important to us, so how we perform on court... For my duty, it is to get the win for the doubles, you know, so that is more important,” Balaji reflected.

Adapting to slower Seoul conditions

Playing away ties in the Davis Cup always presents host-favoured conditions, court variations, and foreign logistics. South Korea has prepared an outdoor setup at the Olympic Tennis Court featuring low-bouncing, slower hard courts paired with slower balls, which is a deliberate tactical setup designed to favour baseline grinders over fast-serving net rushers. To overcome this environmental disadvantage, the Indian squad landed in Seoul early to log extensive practice sessions and fine-tune their timing.

“No, I mean obviously away games are a little bit more challenging than the home games. So we know the opponents really well. Especially like I have played one of the doubles players a couple of weeks back in Mexico, so I've beaten them a couple of times. But it's going to be interesting to play against them on a tie, you know. So nothing is guaranteed, but also like we have to give our best,” Balaji said.

“The conditions are a little different. We were hoping that the conditions would be a little faster, but it's on the slower side,” Balaji detailed regarding the court speed. “We've been here a couple of days, practicing and getting used to the conditions. The ball plays a little bit on the slower side and the courts are also a little low-bouncing. I think they've made it how the Korean players would like it. But for us, that is going to be the challenge. That's why we are here a couple of days earlier so we can practice every day. We have another three more days, so hopefully we'll be 100% by then.”

US Open Grand Slam momentum

Balaji arrived in Seoul following a dramatic campaign at the 2026 US Open in Flushing Meadows. In the opening round, Balaji and his partner orchestrated an incredible escape, saving six match points to secure a thrilling victory. That grit under pressure, combined with his natural desire to attack the net and shorten points, forms the foundation of his tactical approach on court.

“I mean it's good, I wouldn't say like great because I still lost in the second round. But still, the first round was really close and we were like six match points down and we came back and won the match, which is really a positive sign. But also game-wise, the last couple of months I've been performing well and I'm feeling confident about my game and where my game is going. So I'm really feeling good about it. And just before the Davis Cup, to get a close win against a good team is also very important,” Balaji said.

Elaborating on tactical responsibilities and differing doubles philosophies around the world, Balaji highlighted his preference for traditional serve-and-volley mechanics.

“As you said, there are two different types of game styles in doubles. There are a lot of South Americans who like to play from the back, and there are a lot of Asians who like to come to the net. So it depends on whichever game style suits them. But for me, I like to serve and go to the net as much as possible, so yeah, we'll see how it goes,” the 36-year-old said.

Navigating legendary comparisons and handling Yuki Bhambri's injury

Indian tennis history is dominated by the legendary duo of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, whose multi-Grand Slam legacy hangs over every modern Indian doubles player. While coaches often invoke their legendary net mobility and court coverage as teaching tools, Balaji maintains a humble, grounded perspective on his own career path.

“I don't think anyone can compare anything to them, you know. They are the legends of the sport, so I have not achieved anything anywhere close to them. A lot of my coaches talk about their game style. When they were playing at their peak, I was not even playing tennis back then. My coaches talk about their game style and how they play, and they tell me, 'Oh, you have to do this, you have to do like this.' And then they themselves tell me, 'No, you cannot do like them, because that's why they reached that level.' But for me, I don't see anything close to them, so I just focus on my game style and what I can do to get better,” Balaji said.

India's strategy experienced a major shift with senior doubles partner Yuki Bhambri ruled out due to a thigh injury. While losing Bhambri’s veteran presence is a setback, India's deep bench strength, including Top 100 players like Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Sriram Balaji himself, ensures the squad remains formidable.

“Obviously, we're going to miss Yuki a lot. He's been the experienced doubles player for us. But I think he has to focus on getting better as soon as possible, his health should be his first priority right now. We'll miss him, but as you said, in doubles in India, we have a couple more players in the top 100. We have Anirudh and Nikki coming up, so we'll just have to practice with them, see what works, and then get ready for the tie. It's unfortunate that Yuki is not here, but we have to get ready with what we have and give our best,” Balaji acknowledged.

Praising youngster DK Suresh and the mental margins of elite Tennis

The emergence of 26-year-old collegiate star Dhakshineswar Suresh (DK Suresh), who scored stunning victories against the Netherlands in the previous tie, has energised the squad. Balaji highlighted how the rigorous schedule and intense spectator pressure of US college tennis (NCAA) seamlessly prepare young players for the high-stakes environment of international team play.

“Exactly. I mean, he's played college tennis, so I think he's used to that pressure, handling situations, playing week in and week out. He plays a lot of matches there and obviously there's the crowd in college tennis. So he's got a plus point coming from college. It's a different ball game playing for the country, and especially what he showed in the last tie against the Netherlands was phenomenal. I don't think anyone could have done what he did at that point; he played two singles and also jumped in for doubles. It was a great effort, so hopefully he's 100% and ready for this also,” Balaji noted.

Meanwhile, at the elite level, physical skills among top-100 professionals are almost indistinguishable. Matches are won and lost in tiny windows of mental concentration where even a momentary lapse in focus can swing momentum permanently.

“Everyone can hit their forehands and backhands, everyone can serve. But how you handle yourself in that situation throughout the match consistently is very important. Even if you drop focus for just two minutes, the match is gone from your hands. So you have to be mentally strong and focused throughout the match,” Balaji explained.

What does it mean to represent the nation?

Unlike standard ATP Tour tournaments where players compete for individual points and prize money, the Davis Cup alters the psychological dynamic by placing the pride of an entire country on the line. Ahead of the clash against South Korea, Balaji noted that starting a tie with an early rubber victory sets a positive tone for the entire bench.

“Obviously, a win is a good sign, it gives us positive signs. But we have to see how the draw comes and who's playing first, and then we have to be ready. Every time I step on court for the Davis Cup and the national anthem is being played, it gives me goosebumps every time,” Balaji expressed passionately.

“Playing the US Open is different, but playing Davis Cup is totally different. You play for yourself there, but here you play for the country. The whole country is behind you and you've got a lot of support. Even though there's a lot of pressure, you have all your friends and family behind you,” he added.

When asked about his personal sporting idol, Balaji pointed to 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, whose effortless style inspired his own passion for the sport.

“Roger Federer. I grew up watching him. Roger makes the sport look so easy—it seems like anyone can play tennis, but it's not,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Indian users can watch the Davis Cup live on Veto.

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Dhakshineswar Suresh reflects on growth and India's Davis Cup quest against South Korea