Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund win US Open 2020 women's doubles

Zvonareva, a Russian who turned 36 this week, added this title to the 2006 U.S. Open title she won with Nathalie Dechy. She also was the runner-up in singles at Flushing Meadows in 2010, falling to Kim Clijsters.

New York Published on: September 11, 2020 23:31 IST
Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the U.S. Open women's doubles title in their first tournament together, beating the third-seeded duo of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4.

Zvonareva, a Russian who turned 36 this week, added this title to the 2006 U.S. Open title she won with Nathalie Dechy. She also was the runner-up in singles at Flushing Meadows in 2010, falling to Kim Clijsters.

But she began playing less after giving birth to daughter Evelina in 2016.

Xu and Melichar finished second for the second straight tournament in New York. They were runners-up at the Western & Southern Open that's usually played in Ohio.

The men's semifinal matches will be played after the women's doubles championship where Alexander Zverev will be up against Pablo Carreno Busta, along with 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev facing No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem. None has won a Grand Slam title.

