Venus Williams gets singles wildcard for US Open, set to become oldest entrant in 44 years Venus Williams, 45, will return to Grand Slam singles at the 2025 U.S. Open via a wild card, her first since 2023. A two-time U.S. Open champion, she joins a lineup of fellow wild-card entrants, including Caroline Garcia in her final Slam appearance.

New York:

Legendary Venus Williams is set to return to Grand Slam singles competition at the 2025 U.S. Open, having received a wild-card entry from the U.S. Tennis Association on Wednesday. At 45, she will become the oldest woman to compete in singles at the tournament since Renee Richards in 1981.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and two-time U.S. Open winner, last played in a major at Flushing Meadows in 2023, where she exited in the opening round. Her most recent singles victory at the U.S. Open came in 2019.

Already confirmed for next week’s mixed doubles draw alongside American Reilly Opelka, Williams’ inclusion in singles adds to a remarkable late-career chapter that has seen her defy age, injury, and expectation. Notably, the singles main draw begins August 24, with mixed doubles kicking off August 19.

The former World No. 1 returned to the tour last month at the DC Open following a long injury layoff and fibroid surgery that sidelined her for much of last season. She became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004, and added a doubles win to her name at the same event.

Williams remained coy about her long-term plans when asked in Washington whether her comeback was a one-off. I’m just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there’s more. ... But at the moment, I’m focused just on this. I haven’t played in a year. There is no doubt I can play tennis, but obviously, coming back to play matches, it takes time to get in the swing of things. I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand,” she mentioned as quoted by Sportstar.

Who are other wide card entrants?

Joining her on the U.S. Open wild card list are young American prospects Clervie Ngounoue, Julieta Pareja, Caty McNally, Valerie Glozman, and Alyssa Ahn. France’s Caroline Garcia, who has indicated the tournament will mark her final Grand Slam appearance, and Australia’s Talia Gibson round out the group.