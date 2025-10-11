Valentin Vacherot, World No.204, stuns Novak Djokovic in Shanghai Masters, to face cousin in final Valentin Vacherot pulled off a major upset in the Shanghai Masters ATP 1000 event as he defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the tournament. Vacherot got the better of the Serb in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to make his way into the final.

World No.204 Valentin Vacherot stunned Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters to register the biggest win of his career so far. Vacherot defeated the World No.5 Serbian 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets to make his way into the final.

Vacherot won 78 per cent (28/36) of points on his first serve as he troubled the ailing Djokovic, who took two medical breaks due to his back issue. Vacherot has created history with his win over the Serb as he has become the lowest-ranked player to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

"I’m not realising [what’s happened], so I can’t give any words on it," said Vacherot after the win. "This is just crazy. First of all, to just be on the other side of the court [from Novak] was an unbelievable experience. I think I’ve got so much to learn from this match, from him. Even for myself, I’ve got a lot to keep."

Vacherot revealed he had lost in the moment when the announcers called Djokovic, four-time champion in Shanghai. "It was an hour and 40 minutes of pure joy, even though not many people wanted me to keep going. He’s really appreciated here. He has won four times. I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience. Now I’m probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow," he said.

Vacherot to meet his cousin in final as Rinderknech beats Medvedev

Vacherot had earlier defeated Holger Rune in the quarterfinal, which assured him of a spot in the top 100 ATP rankings for the first time. Meanwhile, his run to the final has assured him to the 58th rank. Notably, Vacherot will now meet his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final. Rinderknech stunned Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 despite losing the first set.