US teenager Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final at French Open 2021

Image Source : AP United States's Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7

American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Gauff lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year.