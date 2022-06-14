Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
US Open to allow Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flag; know all details

Sherr, in conversation with The Associated Press, said that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

June 14, 2022
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Tennis Association  said that they have decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament. 

The USTA will allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag. Alongside the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA, which owns and operates the US Open, has previously condemned, and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The USTA, standing with these other tennis entities, supported the banning of the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations from the ITF, and therefore all international team competitions, and the directive for players from those countries to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions - USTA statement

Since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine in February, Russian athletes have been prevented from taking part in many sports, including soccer's World Cup qualifying playoffs. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion. Russia also was held out of international team events in tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. It was the reigning champion in both.

We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions. Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open.

The USTA will work with the players and both Tours to use the US Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the “Tennis Plays for Peace” program. In addition, the USTA will introduce a broad, comprehensive set of initiatives to amplify existing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, including committing to significant financial support, for which details will be announced soon - USTA statement

The All England Club, where main-draw play for Wimbledon starts on June 27. Announced in April, it would bar all Russians and Belarusians from its fields — which means the man currently ranked No. 1 - Daniil Medvedev of Russia, is not eligible to participate.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29 in New York. 

(Inputs PTI)

