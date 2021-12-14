Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
US Open champ Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19

The British teenager, who is in Abu Dhabi for an exhibition match, is currently in isolation and following protocols.

AP AP
Abu Dhabi Updated on: December 14, 2021 13:18 IST
Emma Raducanu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Emma Raducanu.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. Organisers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced Raducanu's withdrawal, saying the British teenager is isolating and following protocols.

A replacement for Raducanu is being sought to fill in and play Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi. Raducanu won the U.S. Open in September to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title. Ranked just 150th at the time and winning 10 consecutive matches in straight sets, she became at age 18 the youngest female winner of a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

Raducanu recently was voted the WTA Newcomer of the Year.

“After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to," Raducanu was quoted as saying in the news release issued by the event's organizers.

"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

