US Open 2025 women’s finalists decided, Sabalenka set to take on Anisimova on September 7 The US Open 2025 women's final is scheduled to be held on September 7, and the marquee clash will see Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka taking on America' Amanda Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for a shot at the title.

New York:

The stage is set for the US Open 2025 women’s final. Belarusian tennis star and top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be taking on world number eight Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash of the tournament for a shot at the title. It is worth noting that Sabalenka has been in incredible form throughout the US Open.

Registering straight-set victories in all of her games up to the semi-final, the top seed is clearly the favourite to go all the way and get her hands on the title. With just one set dropped so far, Sabalenka could pose serious problems for Anisimova in their upcoming clash.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova has had a tough draw in her road to the final. Through her route to the final, the American has only dropped two sets and beat second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final before putting in an excellent performance against Naomi Osaka in the semi-final.

With the summit clash decided, both Sabalenka and Anisimova will aim to put their best foot forward. The two clash in the US Open final on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Anisimova reflects on her win against Osaka

It is worth noting that Anisimova had to claw her way into the final. She dropped the first set of the semi-final against Osaka but managed to win the next two sets to make her way into the final. After the game, she took centre stage and expressed her emotions.

“Oh my god. I don't know. It was amazing tennis. Naomi Osaka was really giving me a run for the final. I tried to dig deep. It was a huge fight out there today,” Anisimova said after the game.

“I tried to stay positive. There were a lot of nerves in the beginning. This tournament means a lot to me. I was just enjoying this moment. Playing in the final means the world, just trying to process it. It has been a dream for me like forever. The hope is to be the champion. I am just excited for the final and it's really special,” she added.

Also Read: