US Open 2025 prize money: How does the largest purse in tennis history compare to other Grand Slams? With the US Open 2025 all set to kick off on August 24, let us have a look at the prize money for the mega event in the USA, and how the prize pool of the tournament compares to that of the other Grand Slams.

New York:

The stage is set for the commencement of the first round of the US Open 2025. The tournament kicks off with the first round on August 24 and will see some of the best players in the world take on each other for a shot at the prestigious title.

Recently, the US Open scripted history after the tournament announced that it would be the very first tennis event to reach Rs 786.31 crore in total player compensation. The USTA will be offering the largest purse in tennis history, an increase of 20 per cent from that of last year’s compensation.

Interestingly, the men’s and the women’s US Open 2025 winners will take home Rs 43.72 crore each, which is an increase of 39 per cent from 2024, making it the largest payout in the sport.

How does the US Open’s prize money payout compare to other Grand Slams?

Notably, the US Open’s money pool is the highest of any Grand Slam. The Wimbledon 2025 winner received prize money of Rs 35.12 crore, whereas the winner of the French Open 2025 received prize money of Rs 25.81 crore, with the Australian Open 2025 being awarded prize money of Rs 30.56 crore compared to the US Open’s Rs 43.72 crore payout for the winner.

Jannik Sinner hoping to defend US Open title

It is worth noting that world number one Jannik Sinner is the defending US Open champion; the Italian superstar will be coming into the tournament on the back of a title-winning run at Wimbledon 2025, and being in good form, Sinner will be looking to put in a good show in the upcoming event as well. To kick off his campaign, Sinner will be taking on Vit Kopriva in the first-round clash of the tournament.

Grand Slam Prize Money Australian Open Rs 30.56 crore French Open Rs 25.81 crore Wimbledon Rs 35.12 crore US Open Rs 43.72 crore

